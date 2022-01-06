In conjunction with the Jackman Humanities Institute’s 2021-2022 theme of Pleasure, the Art Museum at the University of Toronto presents the online exhibition pleasurehome: desiring queer space. Navigating the complexities of queer home, four artists present new works in a variety of media, exploring the unique textures of queer belonging by creating an intimate online space. Works by Catherine Opie, John Greyson, Evan Sproat, Kaeten Bonli and Shawné Michaelain Holloway. Jan 6-Apr 30. https://artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/pleasurehome-desiring-queer-space/