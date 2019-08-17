Plum Blossom From The Bitter Cold: Selections from the Chinese Canadian Archive

This exhibit looks at the fascinating history of Chinese Canadians in the Greater Toronto Area through family photos, letters, diaries, memorabilia and other donated records. The exhibit showcases Chinese Canadians’ daily life, community spirit and contributions to Toronto and to Canada. Aug 17-Oct 27. Free. In the TD Gallery.

Plum Blossom Exhibit Tours : join a Special Collections staff member every Tuesday at 2 pm for a free guided tour. Meet inside the TD Gallery at the Toronto Reference Library. Drop in. No registration required.

Mid-Autumn Festival : Referred to in China as zhongqiujie (中秋節), the Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the largest festivals in Mainland China and East Asia. Join professor chef Leo Chan and Chop Suey Nation author Ann Hui for stories on the foods and etiquettes that are traditionally appreciated during this classical and harmonious celebration. Sep 12 from 6:30-8 pm. Free. In the Atrium.

tpl.ca/plumblossom