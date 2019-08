Showcase of ethnic and multi-cultural comedians, second Thursday of each month. First show features Hisham Kelati, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Hoodo Hersi. Headlined by Marito Lopez and Big Norm Alconcel. 8 pm. $10. A portion of proceeds go to support The Native Women's Resource Centre of Toronto.

