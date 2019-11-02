Group show to celebrate the conclusion of the Poetry inPrint residency. 16 artists came together to create 8 collaborative, handmade bookworks. The program is culminating in a final exhibition at inPrint's studio, and reception with poetry readings. Nov 2-30, reception 7-11 pm Nov 15. Free.

Gallery hours Saturdays 11 am-4 pm or by appointment.

#poetryinprint2019 // @inprintca