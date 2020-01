Bust out your silkiest satins, fuzziest flannel or comfiest onesie and join us for an epic night of food, drinks, entertainment and more, all in support of Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO). 6:30 pm. $175-$200. At Ricarda’s Atrium.

Pre-register: pogopjparty.com // lisa@startingbeyond.com