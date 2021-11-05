Polar Winter Festival

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Walk-through winter festival with rides, Santa photos, Christmas train ride, games, vendor market and more. Nov 25-Dec 26. $20 under.
Walk-through winter festival with rides, Santa photos, Christmas train ride, games, vendor market and more. Nov 25-Dec 26. $20 under 12 years $15. Timed entry. Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place, 100 Prince Edward Island Cres. https://www.polarwinterfestival.com
Location Address - 100 Prince Edward Island Cres