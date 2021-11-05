New restaurants

Nov 5, 2021

Polar Winter Festival

Walk-through winter festival with rides, Santa photos, Christmas train ride, games, vendor market and more. Nov 25-Dec 26. $20 under 12 years $15. Timed entry. Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place, 100 Prince Edward Island Cres. https://www.polarwinterfestival.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 100 Prince Edward Island Cres

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 25th, 2021
Sun, Dec 26th, 2021 to

Event Types
Attraction

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

