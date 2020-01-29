Police Academy
Humber College Student Resource Centre 2 Colonel Samuel Smith Pk, Toronto, Ontario M8V 4B6
See how the Lakeshore Grounds locations look on the silver screen. The Lakeshore Grounds Interpretive Centre introduce Police Academy's connection to the grounds, screen the film and wrap up with a post-viewing discussion. 6:30-9 pm. Free (registration required). Pre-register on eventbrite.ca/e/89625742007.
416-675-6622 ext. 3801
