Polished: Empower 10
Artscape Wychwood Barns 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario
Cocktail event that celebrates Dress for Success Toronto’s 10th anniversary of empowering over 10,000 women in our local community to achieve economic independence. Featuring an exclusive VIP Fireside Chat with two of Canada’s most successful fashion entrepreneurs, Kimberley Newport-Mimran and Joe Mimran, moderated by Global Tv’s Crystal Goomansingh. 5 pm. $150-$250.
Info
Artscape Wychwood Barns 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events
Benefits