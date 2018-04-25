Pollinator-Friendly Gardening

Learn how you can play a role in creating pollinator habitat in your community. Get tips on making your garden more attractive to butterflies, bees and more. Find out how to identify, choose and care for native pollinator-friendly plants and how you can help build "pollinator pathways" in Toronto. Presented by Live Green Toronto as part of Toronto Public Library's Fragile Planet program series. 7 pm. Free.

