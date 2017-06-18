Pollinator Parade & Pageant
Bartlett Parkette 160 Geary, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2B9
Clay and Paper Theatre and Park People lead a festive costumed parade down the Green Line hydro corridor trail to celebrate new pollinator gardens planted along the trail, finishing with a party in the parkette. 1-4 pm. Free. Meet at Earlscourt Park (Davenport entrance) at noon to pick up costumes/props. More info & RSVP.
