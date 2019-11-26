Poly Queer Love Ballad

Theatre Passe Muraille 16 Ryerson, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2P3

by Anais West and Sara Vickruc (TPM). Two women meet at an open mic and try to reconcile their mutual attraction with their opposing perspectives on love. Previews Nov 26, opens Nov 27 and runs to Dec 1, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $17-$33.

First co-produced by the Queer Arts Festival, and co-presented by The Frank Theatre and Zee Zee Theatre.

passemuraille.ca/19-20-season-shows/poly-queer-love-ballad

Info

Theatre Passe Muraille 16 Ryerson, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2P3 View Map
Queer
Stage
Theatre
416-504-7529
