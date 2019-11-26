by Anais West and Sara Vickruc (TPM). Two women meet at an open mic and try to reconcile their mutual attraction with their opposing perspectives on love. Previews Nov 26, opens Nov 27 and runs to Dec 1, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $17-$33.

First co-produced by the Queer Arts Festival, and co-presented by The Frank Theatre and Zee Zee Theatre.

passemuraille.ca/19-20-season-shows/poly-queer-love-ballad