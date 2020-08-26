NOW MagazineAll EventsPop Montreal

Live / digital hybrid of event performances with Lido Pimienta, Backxwash, Land of Talk, Plants & Animals and others. This year’s edition will be adapted to ensure the safety of attendees and adhere to all COVID-19 restrictions. Focusing on local artists, the 19th edition will have fewer shows and maintain social distancing protocols at both indoor and outdoor venue spaces. POP Montreal will be producing concerts in several venues including the historic Rialto theatre complex, as well as at Le Ministère and Martha Wainwright’s community art/music/ café space, URSA.  Sept 23-27. Limited capacity. Advance tickets required. https://popmontreal.com/en

2020-09-23 to
2020-09-27
 

