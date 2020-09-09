NOW MagazineAll EventsPOP Montreal

THE FESTIVAL IS JUST 2 WEEKS AWAY! We’re pleased to announce our full line-up of artists for the 2020 hybrid edition of POP Montreal. New additions include Jeremy Dutcher, No Joy, La Force, Yves Jarvis, Hanorah, Jessica Moss, Sam Shalabi, Alex Nicol, Fwonte and many more.

Find LIVE in-person concerts at The Rialto Theatre, Ursa and Le Ministère, and keep an eye out for our secret shows! Each secret show venue will be revealed at the last minute to ticket holders; it could be a backyard, a rooftop, who knows!

There will also be an Art POP exhibition at the Rialto complex, an outdoor edition of Puces POP at Parc Saint Viateur, panels and discussions with POP Symposium, and Film POP screenings at Cinéma Moderne. Check out our calendar listings HERE!

Don’t forget– you will be able to experience the festival DIGITALLY through our website, which will allow attendees to wander through a virtual 2D rendition of the Rialto Theatre, with access to live-streamed concerts, panels, and performances. Find live-streamed performances from No Joy, Bodywash, Lou Canon, and Cedric Noel, just to name a few!

September 23-27. Free to $20. popmontreal.com

2020-09-23 to
2020-09-27
 

Online Event
 

Virtual event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Festivals

Virtual Event

