Porch View Dances: Real People Dancing in Real Spaces
Fourth Street Parkette 19 Fourth, Toronto, Ontario M8V 2Y2
Kaeja d’Dance presents local families performing dances on the porches in the New Toronto/ Long Branch neighbourhood. See a whole new set of stories told through dance. Jun 2-3, Sat 2 &7 pm, Sun 2 pm. Pwyc.
lakeshorearts.ca/programs/community-projects-events/porch-view-dances
Info
Fourth Street Parkette 19 Fourth, Toronto, Ontario M8V 2Y2 View Map
All Ages, Outdoor, Under $10
Stage
Dance