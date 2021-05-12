Musical Stage Company live outdoor concerts on your front lawn including A Crack in the Wall, Just My Re-Imagination, Fam Jam and Sad Lady Songs. Jul 3-25. Various times and dates. $395.50. musicalstagecompany.com

Porchside Songs can be booked for Toronto residents only within the “M” postal code.

PORCHSIDE SONGS will move forward once Toronto enters the ‘Grey Zone’ of Ontario’s Framework for COVID-19, ensuring a minimum requirement of 10 people safely gathering outdoors. Should any concerts need to be canceled or rescheduled due to new or changes to the COVID-19 Toronto legislation, guests will be contacted and bookings will be honoured at a later date.