Porridge For Parkinson's
Steam Whistle Brewing 255 Bremner, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M9
Local star chefs Jamie Kennedy, John Horne, Donna Dooher and others will prepare food, plus Caesar bar and more at this brunch fundraiser for Parkinson's Research Excellence Fund. Edmund J Safra Program in Parkinson's Disease, Toronto Western Hospital, UHN. 11 am. $150. Pre-register. At the new Locomotive Hall in the Roundhouse.
