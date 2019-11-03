Porridge For Parkinson's

to Google Calendar - Porridge For Parkinson's - 2019-11-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Porridge For Parkinson's - 2019-11-03 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Porridge For Parkinson's - 2019-11-03 11:00:00 iCalendar - Porridge For Parkinson's - 2019-11-03 11:00:00

Steam Whistle Brewing 255 Bremner, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M9

Local star chefs Jamie Kennedy, John Horne, Donna Dooher and others will prepare food, plus Caesar bar and more at this brunch fundraiser for Parkinson's Research Excellence Fund. Edmund J Safra Program in Parkinson's Disease, Toronto Western Hospital, UHN. 11 am. $150. Pre-register. At the new Locomotive Hall in the Roundhouse.

Info

Steam Whistle Brewing 255 Bremner, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M9 View Map
Community Events
Benefits
416-937-7110
to Google Calendar - Porridge For Parkinson's - 2019-11-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Porridge For Parkinson's - 2019-11-03 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Porridge For Parkinson's - 2019-11-03 11:00:00 iCalendar - Porridge For Parkinson's - 2019-11-03 11:00:00