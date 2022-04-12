Positionality: A Symposium on Latin American and Latinx Art in Canada

The symposium seeks to address the systemic barriers faced by the Latin American and Latinx community in Canada and will identify common grounds from where to begin an analysis with the intention to develop strategies of resistance, build networks of solidarity and exchange, improve the livelihood of art practitioners, and grant opportunities for an underrepresented community.

The symposium will be a 4-day gathering of a range of voices concerned with Latin American and Latinx art in Canada. Our intention is to build community, valuable contacts, and long-lasting networks. During the symposium we will offer opportunities to engage with artists and scholars during various events, expand perspectives, and develop frameworks for the study ofLatin American and Latinx art in Canada.

April 21-25, 2022. All events will be free and open to the public. More info & register at surgalleryvirtual.ca

LOCATION

Virtually and at Sur Gallery: 39 Queens Quay East, Suite 100