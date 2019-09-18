Post-3.11 Auditory Cultures: Sonic Responses To Life After Loss
Japan Foundation 2 Bloor E, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1R1
A unique exploration into the human stories and artistic audio responses created by individuals affected by the March 2011 disasters in Japan (earthquake/tsunami/radiation release). This lecture explores sound-based cultural productions that gesture at ongoing social issues in subtle ways afforded by sound and recording. 6:30-8 pm. Free. RSVP required.
Free
