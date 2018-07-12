Postscript Music Fest
Postscript @ Fringe 707 Dundas W, parking lot, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4
The Fringe Festival presents an outdoor music fest curated by partners at Wavelength, Venus Fest, Futuro Libre, and Slaight Music.
The Sorority, Bonjay, Moon King, Saye Skye, Obuxum, Kirk Diamond and many more local bands and DJs. Jul 12-15, weeknights from 5 pm-2 am, weekdays from noon. See website for details.
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul