Postscript Music Fest

The Fringe Festival presents an outdoor music fest curated by partners at Wavelength, Venus Fest, Futuro Libre, and Slaight Music.

The Sorority, Bonjay, Moon King, Saye Skye, Obuxum, Kirk Diamond and many more local bands and DJs. Jul 12-15, weeknights from 5 pm-2 am, weekdays from noon. See website for details.