Power Ball: 21 Club

The Power Plant 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8

The annual art party and gala fundraiser for the Power Plant featuring unique art installations, performances, cocktails and more. Artist Projects by Bruno Billio, Chelsea Culprit, Max Streicher and The Intergenerational LGBT Artist Residency; music by Ice Cream and DJ Phillippe. 

Jun 6 from 9 pm (pre-party from 7 pm). $175-$500. Pre-register: thepowerplant.org

