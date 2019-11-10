Power Kids: Making Faces

The Power Plant 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8

The site-specific installation Anxious Audience by Rashid Johnson at the Power Plant presents two large-scale grids of abstracted faces carved into a soap and wax mixture. In this workshop, participants will create multiple portraits using wax and watercolour paint resulting in a layered image. For children ages 7-12 and their adult companions. Adults must remain with their children throughout this program. 3-5 pm. Free. Pre-register.

