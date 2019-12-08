Power Kids: We Are The Stars

Interactive art activity based around Hajra Waheed’s installation You Are Everywhere. For kids ages 7-12 with an adult companion. In this workshop, we will collectively create a large-scale alternate universe on black paper using paint with tin foil, plastic wrap, tape and marbles. 3 pm. Free. Pre-register. 416-973-4949 // powerkids@thepowerplant.org

