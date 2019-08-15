Power To The Reclamation! On Radical Student Activism At York U

CGEU 2019: Building Solidarity Across Movements brings together students behind the Reclamation effort to discuss their experience, strength and insight from the front-lines of #ReclaimYorkU: how they crafted demands challenging the corporate nature of the University, navigated increased surveillance and police violence, and organized solidarity-efforts with academic workers on strike that connected university workers across sectors. Doors and dinner 6:30 pm. 7-10:30 pm. Free.