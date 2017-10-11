Powered by Love: A Grandmothers' Movement to End AIDS in Africa
Convocation Hall 31 King's College Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1A1
The Stephen Lewis Foundation is proud to announce the upcoming publication of: Powered by Love: A Grandmothers' Movement to End AIDS in Africa. The book launch will feature a conversation between Anna Maria Tremonti (CBC) with author Joanna Henry and editor Michele Landsberg, along with African and Canadian grandmothers featured in the book. Special performance by Jackie Richardson. 7 pm. Free.
Info
Convocation Hall 31 King's College Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1A1 View Map
Books