by Keith Roulston (Village Players). A small town's biggest employer falls ill and his son hires an improbable young caregiver to help him. Through conflict and comedy, a bond develops which will have consequences for each of their lives. Opens Mar 3 and runs to Mar 25, Thu-Sat 8 pm (and Mar 8), mat Mar 12 and 19 at 2 pm. $20-$24.