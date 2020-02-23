PowerUp 2020 – Finale Concert

Google Calendar - PowerUp 2020 – Finale Concert - 2020-02-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PowerUp 2020 – Finale Concert - 2020-02-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PowerUp 2020 – Finale Concert - 2020-02-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - PowerUp 2020 – Finale Concert - 2020-02-23 19:00:00

Global Kingdom Ministries 1250 Markham, Toronto, Ontario M1H 2Y9

The 2020 Power Up Gospel Music Workshop Finale Concert will feature performances from the Toronto Mass Choir, the 150 voice PowerUp Workshop Mass Choir, the PowerUp Youth Choir and special guest soloists. 7 pm. $10-$20. eventbrite.ca/e/79659045349

The PowerUP Gospel Music Workshop takes place at York University from Feb 20-23. See website for details.

Info

Global Kingdom Ministries 1250 Markham, Toronto, Ontario M1H 2Y9 View Map
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World
Google Calendar - PowerUp 2020 – Finale Concert - 2020-02-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PowerUp 2020 – Finale Concert - 2020-02-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PowerUp 2020 – Finale Concert - 2020-02-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - PowerUp 2020 – Finale Concert - 2020-02-23 19:00:00