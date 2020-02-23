PowerUp 2020 – Finale Concert
Global Kingdom Ministries 1250 Markham, Toronto, Ontario M1H 2Y9
The 2020 Power Up Gospel Music Workshop Finale Concert will feature performances from the Toronto Mass Choir, the 150 voice PowerUp Workshop Mass Choir, the PowerUp Youth Choir and special guest soloists. 7 pm. $10-$20. eventbrite.ca/e/79659045349
The PowerUP Gospel Music Workshop takes place at York University from Feb 20-23. See website for details.
Global Kingdom Ministries 1250 Markham, Toronto, Ontario M1H 2Y9
