Praise and Protest: Jazz, Blues and Gospel Challenges and Affirmations
Metropolitan United Church 56 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Z3
Songs from different musical traditions that give praise while probing faith and social justice. Music by Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Sam Cooke, Van Morrison and Canadian composers. Featuring choir, band, soloists and guest vocalist Laurel Tubman. 7:30 pm. $20, $10 under 18.
