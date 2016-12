The Prazak perform on our stage once again, this time with their new violinist, Jana Vonášková. Hear the rare Bruckner quartet as well as Haydn and Beethoven. String quartet playing in the great Czech tradition. 8 pm. $50-$55, stu $10.

