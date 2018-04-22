Premiere of When They Awake with live Music by ISKWÉ
Regent Theatre 551 Mt Pleasant, Toronto, Ontario M4S 2M5
Special live performance by 2018 Juno-nominated artist ISKWÉ (http://iskwe.com/), following the Toronto Premiere of the multi-award-winning music documentary When They Awake. Info: WhenTheyAwake.com), a film about the burgeoning Indigenous music scene in Canada, and the surrounding social/cultural/political momentum. Q&A with Director P.J. Marcellino. 7 pm. $25, adv $20.
