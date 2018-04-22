Premiere of When They Awake with live Music by ISKWÉ

Special live performance by 2018 Juno-nominated artist ISKWÉ (http://iskwe.com/), following the Toronto Premiere of the multi-award-winning music documentary When They Awake. Info: WhenTheyAwake.com), a film about the burgeoning Indigenous music scene in Canada, and the surrounding social/cultural/political momentum. Q&A with Director P.J. Marcellino. 7 pm. $25, adv $20.

eventbrite.ca/e/when-they-awake-toronto-theatrical-premiere-featuring-live-music-by-iskwe-tickets-44728910375