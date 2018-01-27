Presence Workshop: Le Jeu and Clown With John Beale
Artscape Youngplace 180 Shaw, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5
Le jeu and clown-play and the joy of failure. Discover your inner idiot-sensitive, open, human, ridiculous and genius. With your pleasure PLAY and ability to FLP with panache you will engage with a powerful force that connects you on a profound level to the audience, opening a channel between you and them. 11 am. $300.
Artscape Youngplace 180 Shaw, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5
