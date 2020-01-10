PRESS RECORD: Prints from the Open Studio Archive

Open Studio is excited to present its first 50-year anniversary exhibition PRESS RECORD featuring prints and ephemera from the Open Studio Archive, curated by Rebecca Travis. Jan 1-Feb 8, opening reception 6-8 pm Jan 10.

PRESS RECORD presents just a small selection of artwork from half a century of printmaking at the studio, from greatest hits produced with artists renowned across Canada and beyond, to surprising B-sides, collaborations between artists and master printmakers, one-off releases and bestsellers.