PRESS RECORD: Prints from the Open Studio Archive

to Google Calendar - PRESS RECORD: Prints from the Open Studio Archive - 2020-01-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PRESS RECORD: Prints from the Open Studio Archive - 2020-01-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PRESS RECORD: Prints from the Open Studio Archive - 2020-01-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - PRESS RECORD: Prints from the Open Studio Archive - 2020-01-10 00:00:00

Open Studio Gallery 401 Richmond W #104, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1L7

Open Studio is excited to present its first 50-year anniversary exhibition PRESS RECORD featuring prints and ephemera from the Open Studio Archive, curated by Rebecca Travis. Jan 1-Feb 8, opening reception 6-8 pm Jan 10.

PRESS RECORD presents just a small selection of artwork from half a century of printmaking at the studio, from greatest hits produced with artists renowned across Canada and beyond, to surprising B-sides, collaborations between artists and master printmakers, one-off releases and bestsellers.

Info

Open Studio Gallery 401 Richmond W #104, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1L7 View Map
Free
Art
416-504-8238
to Google Calendar - PRESS RECORD: Prints from the Open Studio Archive - 2020-01-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PRESS RECORD: Prints from the Open Studio Archive - 2020-01-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PRESS RECORD: Prints from the Open Studio Archive - 2020-01-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - PRESS RECORD: Prints from the Open Studio Archive - 2020-01-10 00:00:00