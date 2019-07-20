Pretty Heroes & Toronto Sailor Moon Celebration 2019

Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre 6 Garamond, Toronto, Ontario

Watch anime, play video games, check out vendors and make new friends at this girl power pop-culture & cosplay convention. Jul 20-21, see website for info and to register. $15-40 early bird for adults (day and weekend passes available), youth 6-11 are discounted, children 5 and under are free.

