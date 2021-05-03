Pride Flag Raising

NOW MagazineAll EventsPride Flag Raising

Online event with Mayor John Tory proclaiming June as Pride Month with the virtual raising of the Trans and Rainbow Flags. June 1 from 1-2 pm. http://pridetoronto.com/watch

 

2021-06-01 @ 01:00 PM to
2021-06-01 @ 02:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Other
 

Community Events

