Pride Goes Online

Friendly Stranger has joined forces with the amazing Brock McGillis and Brooke Lynn Hytes to host a virtual drag show with performances from 12 of Toronto’s top drag queens. Net proceeds will be donated to Glad Day Lit’s Emergency Survival Fund which directly supports those in the Church Street Village community who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. 8 pm. $10 donation recommended. friendlystranger.com Donations gofundme.com/f/digital-drag-fundraiser

The final show will live on www.friendlystranger.com for 30 days following the live broadcast, to continue the fundraising efforts.