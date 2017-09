Kick off your #NuitBlanche weekend celebrating the intersection of #art and #QueerCulture. DJ Ticky Ty + DJ John Caffery will spin all night long. Drag performances by Kim Chi, Sasha Velour and Naomi Smalls, live-art battle, art activations and a silent auction. 10 pm. $30-$50.

facebook.com/events/1957497424474077