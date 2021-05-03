Pride Parade

NOW MagazineAll EventsPride Parade

Digital version of the 40th annual parade with Nathan Nicholas, Gary Beals, DJ Kow, Dance Group CFlava, iskwē, Allie X, hosted by Priyanka. June 27 at 2 pm. http://www.pridetoronto.com/watch

 

2021-06-27 @ 02:00 PM to
03:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Party or Social Gathering
 

Community Events

