Pride Toronto Community Consultations

LGBTQ+ individuals, organizations and allies are invited to share suggestions on programming, events and more at the 2018 festival. Meetings on Blockorama & Blackness Yes, Family Pride, Trans Pride, accessibility, Indigenous relations, Youth Pride and more. Jan 10-31, 6:30 pm on various dates, see website for details and to RSVP. Free.

www.pridetoronto.com/2018-community-consultations