Pride Toronto: Pride Month & Festival Weekend
Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario
Tha annual celebration of LGBTQ2+ history, art and culture features hundreds of parties, stage shows, concerts, art exhibits, talks and more plus Festival Weekend (June 21-23) with the Street Fair, Trans March (Jun 21), Dyke March (Jun 22), Family Pride (Jun 22-23) and the Big Parade (Jun 23). Various venues and prices. Parades, Street Fair and many other events free.
