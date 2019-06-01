Pride Toronto: Pride Month & Festival Weekend

Tha annual celebration of LGBTQ2+ history, art and culture features hundreds of parties, stage shows, concerts, art exhibits, talks and more plus Festival Weekend (June 21-23) with the Street Fair, Trans March (Jun 21), Dyke March (Jun 22), Family Pride (Jun 22-23) and the Big Parade (Jun 23). Various venues and prices. Parades, Street Fair and many other events free.

www.pridetoronto.com/pride2019