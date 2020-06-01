PRIDE Toronto: Virtual Pride 2020

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Pride Toronto presents the annual festival in an online format. Events will take place throughout the month of June, including Hamilton Pride on June 13; afternoon dance party with Charlotte Day Wilson on June 21; Creating the Rainbow panel of queer artists on June 25. Regular Pride events like Blockorama, New Ho Queen, Indigenous showcase Catalyst, Middle Eastern party Yalla Barra, hip-hop/dancehall party Yes Yes Y'All and country music night Steers & Queers will also be taking place.

Virtual Pride Festival Weekend runs from June 26-28. The Trans Rally and March takes place June 26, the Dyke March on June 27, and the Grand Parade on June 28.

June 1-28. Most events free. Details at pridetoronto.com/virtualpride

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
