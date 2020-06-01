PRIDE Toronto: Virtual Pride 2020

Pride Toronto presents the annual festival in an online format. Events will take place throughout the month of June, including Hamilton Pride on June 13; afternoon dance party with Charlotte Day Wilson on June 21; Creating the Rainbow panel of queer artists on June 25. Regular Pride events like Blockorama, New Ho Queen, Indigenous showcase Catalyst, Middle Eastern party Yalla Barra, hip-hop/dancehall party Yes Yes Y'All and country music night Steers & Queers will also be taking place.

Virtual Pride Festival Weekend runs from June 26-28. The Trans Rally and March takes place June 26, the Dyke March on June 27, and the Grand Parade on June 28.

June 1-28. Most events free. Details at pridetoronto.com/virtualpride