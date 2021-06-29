COVID-19

Jun 29, 2021

Priyanka’ 4th Dragiversary with performances by Xtacy Love, Jada Shada Hudson, Baby Bel Bel, hostess Priyanka, and music by DJ Dancing Phil. Jul 5 from 8:30 to 10:30 pm. Tables setup to 4. $128.32-$382.93. Stackt Market, 28 Bathurst. Tickets https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/prideyanka-tickets-160457959075

2021-07-05 @ 08:30 PM to
2021-07-05 @ 10:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Stage

Stackt Market

