- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Priyanka' 4th Dragiversary with performances by Xtacy Love, Jada Shada Hudson, Baby Bel Bel, hostess Priyanka, and music by DJ.
Priyanka’ 4th Dragiversary with performances by Xtacy Love, Jada Shada Hudson, Baby Bel Bel, hostess Priyanka, and music by DJ Dancing Phil. Jul 5 from 8:30 to 10:30 pm. Tables setup to 4. $128.32-$382.93. Stackt Market, 28 Bathurst. Tickets https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/prideyanka-tickets-160457959075
Location - Stackt Market