Priyanka’ 4th Dragiversary with performances by Xtacy Love, Jada Shada Hudson, Baby Bel Bel, hostess Priyanka, and music by DJ Dancing Phil. Jul 5 from 8:30 to 10:30 pm. Tables setup to 4. $128.32-$382.93. Stackt Market, 28 Bathurst. Tickets https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/prideyanka-tickets-160457959075