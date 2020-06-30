Primus, Wolfmother, The Sword
Echo Beach 909 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3L3
A Tribute to Kings Tour. Primus will pay homage to prog-rock legends Rush this summer with A Tribute to Kings, a cross-country tour that will feature the trio playing Rush's classic 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety, in addition to their own music. Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm. all ages. $57.25. On sale Feb 21.
