Prince Hamlet

adapted by Ravi Jain (Why Not Theatre/Soulpepper Theatre). This re-imagining of William Shakespeare’s classic has re-ordered scenes, action instead of exposition and a filmic language that illuminates the contemporary relevance of a 400-year-old text.

Previews from Apr 17, opens Apr 19 and runs to Apr 29, Mon-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat 2 pm. $5-$75 (Choose $5, $25, $50, $75 – pay what you can afford).