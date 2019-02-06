Prince Hamlet

by Ravi Jain (Canadian Stage/Why Not Theatre). Cross-cultural, gender-bent reimagining of William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy that challenges conventional ideas of who gets to tell this story. The production combines spoken word and American Sign Language.

Previews Feb 6, opens Feb 7 and runs to Feb 24, Tue-Thu & Sat 8 pm, Fri 7 pm, mat Wed 1 pm, Sat-Sun 2 pm. $49-$79.