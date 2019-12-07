ᖃᓪᓗᓈᖅᑕᐃᑦ ᓯᑯᓯᓛᕐᒥᑦ – Printed Textiles from Kinngait Studios presents the little-known story of a group of Inuit artists and printers who produced a collection of bold graphic textiles in Kinngait, Nunavut in the 1950s and 60s – a period of forced social change by the Canadian government, which caused economic and cultural disruption to Inuit communities, their language and their relationships to the land. Dec 7-Aug 30. GA: $6-$15, child 5 and under free.

Exhibition tour on opening weekend led by Nakasuk Alariaq, Dec 8 at noon. Included w/ admission.

textilemuseum.ca