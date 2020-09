House of Adam and Steve present Priyanka and her incredible drag friends Xtacy Love, Baby Bel Bel, Wilma Checklear, Virgo Queen, Sapphire Titha Reign & The Ugly One. Sep 3 doors 7 pm, followed by show, screening and after-show. $60.

19+ ID required. Socially distant seating, masks required. More info and tickets at thephoenixconcerttheatre.com