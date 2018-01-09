Product Management Toronto | A Discussion On Managing Digital Product
BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4
Are you interested in digital products? Are you curious to learn what it takes to successfully lead the product teams that build and manage the hottest digital products? Join us for a panel discussion featuring PdM experts who will share their real-world insights on this important and rapidly evolving discipline. 6:30-8:30 pm. $45. Pre-register.
Personal & Professional Development