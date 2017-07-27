Product Management Toronto: A Discussion On Managing Digital Products

BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4

Interested in transitioning into the role of a Product Manager? Curious to learn what it takes to successfully lead the product teams that build and manage the hottest digital products?Join us for a panel discussion featuring PdM experts who will share their real-world insights on this important and rapidly evolving discipline. 6:30-8:30 pm. $45. Pre-register.

BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4

