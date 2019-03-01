Myseum Intersections: Revisionist Toronto presents a rug-hooking project and group exhibition exploring possibilities in challenging the idea of "welcoming". Seven contributing artists from various disciplines learn the technique of rug-hooking through a collaborative workshop setting. Each artist designs and constructs a hooked "unwelcome" mat.

Mar 1-31, opening reception 7-10 pm Mar 1; workshop 1-4 pm Mar 16. Free.

myseumoftoronto.com/programming/productive-discomfort