Gallery Gevik presents an exhibition of visionary paintings by the seven trailblazing members of the Professional Native Indian Artists Incorporated. This Group of Seven was a ground-breaking cultural and political entity that self-organized in 1975 to demand recognition as professional, contemporary artists and stimulated a new way of thinking about First Nations people and their art. Mar 10-Jun 27.

gevik.com/exhibitions/2020/3-pniai

