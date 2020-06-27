NowMagazineAll EventsProfessional Native Indian Artists Incorporated

Professional Native Indian Artists Incorporated

10
Mar
-
27
Jun

Professional Native Indian Artists Incorporated

by
 
129 people viewed this event.

Gallery Gevik presents an exhibition of visionary paintings by the seven trailblazing members of the Professional Native Indian Artists Incorporated. This Group of Seven was a ground-breaking cultural and political entity that self-organized in 1975 to demand recognition as professional, contemporary artists and stimulated a new way of thinking about First Nations people and their art. Mar 10-Jun 27.

gevik.com/exhibitions/2020/3-pniai

Phone:

 

Date And Time

2020-03-10 to
2020-06-27
 

Location

see event website Toronto Ontario, see event website Toronto Ontario
 

Venue

Professional Native Indian Artists Incorporated
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Leave your opinion for the editor...We read everything!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *