Professional Native Indian Artists Incorporated
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Gallery Gevik presents an exhibition of visionary paintings by the seven trailblazing members of the Professional Native Indian Artists Incorporated. This Group of Seven was a ground-breaking cultural and political entity that self-organized in 1975 to demand recognition as professional, contemporary artists and stimulated a new way of thinking about First Nations people and their art. Mar 10-Jun 27.
